Analysts Anticipate Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to post $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.03. Hologic posted earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

HOLX stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.12. Hologic has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 997.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

