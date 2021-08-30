Analysts Anticipate MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will report sales of $182.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.50 million and the highest is $182.98 million. MongoDB posted sales of $138.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $780.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.50 million to $784.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $968.05 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Mizuho upped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MongoDB from $377.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MongoDB from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.88.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.32, for a total value of $1,016,649.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,481 shares in the company, valued at $42,450,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,974 shares of company stock worth $80,899,818. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $395.82. 14,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,650. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.59 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $365.43 and a 200 day moving average of $332.57.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

