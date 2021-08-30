Analysts Anticipate TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is $0.27. TPI Composites reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 92.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPIC. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.62. 16,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 283.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.33. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In related news, Director James Alton Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $63,814.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at $170,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,653 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after buying an additional 872,474 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,994,000 after acquiring an additional 131,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after purchasing an additional 54,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TPI Composites by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.