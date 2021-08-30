Analysts Anticipate TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is $0.27. TPI Composites reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 92.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPIC. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.62. 16,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 283.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.33. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In related news, Director James Alton Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $63,814.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at $170,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,653 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after buying an additional 872,474 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,994,000 after acquiring an additional 131,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after purchasing an additional 54,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TPI Composites by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

