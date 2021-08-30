Analysts Anticipate Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to Announce -$1.21 EPS

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Analysts expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to report ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.87) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.40). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.59) to ($3.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($3.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZNTL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 516,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,940,640.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $1,447,679.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,423,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,911,218.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,170 shares of company stock valued at $9,845,270. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.86. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $64.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.