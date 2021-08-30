Analysts Anticipate Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to Announce -$1.21 EPS

Analysts expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to report ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.87) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.40). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.59) to ($3.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($3.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZNTL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 516,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,940,640.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $1,447,679.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,423,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,911,218.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,170 shares of company stock valued at $9,845,270. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.86. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $64.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

