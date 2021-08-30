Analysts Expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.68 Billion

Analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to announce sales of $4.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.42 billion and the highest is $5.38 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $17.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.42 billion to $17.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.00 billion to $18.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,115. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

