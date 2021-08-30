Analysts Expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $191.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to post sales of $191.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.50 million to $193.30 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $225.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year sales of $780.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $764.90 million to $789.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $818.40 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $835.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of Simmons First National stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $28.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,158. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.39. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 16.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Simmons First National by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,259,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28,803 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simmons First National by 3,575.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Simmons First National by 165.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Simmons First National by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 845,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

