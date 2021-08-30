Analysts Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to Announce $1.73 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the lowest is $1.44. Tyson Foods reported earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $7.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,844. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.55. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $82.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.