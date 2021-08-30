Analysts Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to Announce $1.73 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the lowest is $1.44. Tyson Foods reported earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $7.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,844. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.55. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $82.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

