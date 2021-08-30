Analysts Set Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Price Target at $62.38

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,065,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 in the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,369,000 after buying an additional 104,314 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,339,000 after buying an additional 55,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYD stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

