Analysts Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Target Price at $44.20

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

Several research firms recently commented on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Northern Trust Capital Markets increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

EPC stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.76. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 517,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 88,427 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 60.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 529,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 199,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

