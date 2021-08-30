Analysts Set Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) PT at $29.69

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of HPP traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $26.17. 14,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,979. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -660.33, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.