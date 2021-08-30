Analysts Set Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) PT at $38.00

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th.
OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
