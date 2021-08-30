Analysts Set Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) PT at $38.00

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th.

OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

