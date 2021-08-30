Analysts Set Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target at $79.20

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPAR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $73.80. The stock had a trading volume of 73,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,785. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 37,807 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

