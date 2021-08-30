Analysts Set Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Price Target at $21.50

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.68.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KIM. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 330.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

