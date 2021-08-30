Analysts Set Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Target Price at $124.41

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.41.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.23. 13,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.07.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The company had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.93) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

