Analysts Set Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target at $7.56

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DALXF shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DALXF opened at $3.43 on Friday. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

