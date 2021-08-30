Analysts Set The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Target Price at $26.88

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The Wendy’s stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.03. The company had a trading volume of 55,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,815. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

In other The Wendy’s news, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 50,000 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $1,166,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $8,940,582.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,964,566 shares of company stock worth $49,540,425 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

