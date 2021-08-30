Analysts Set Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) PT at C$17.28

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.28.

TCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.75 price objective (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective (up from C$16.00) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 56,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$728,325.00.

Shares of TCN stock opened at C$15.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of C$10.38 and a 1-year high of C$16.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.90.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

