Analyzing C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) & Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) and Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get C&F Financial alerts:

33.0% of C&F Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Bank7 shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of C&F Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.9% of Bank7 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for C&F Financial and Bank7, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank7 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bank7 has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.28%. Given Bank7’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank7 is more favorable than C&F Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares C&F Financial and Bank7’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&F Financial $152.33 million 1.26 $22.12 million N/A N/A Bank7 $54.98 million 3.46 $19.27 million $2.05 10.26

C&F Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bank7.

Volatility and Risk

C&F Financial has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank7 has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Bank7 pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank7 pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. C&F Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank7 has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares C&F Financial and Bank7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&F Financial 18.75% 14.75% 1.36% Bank7 36.52% 18.48% 1.96%

Summary

Bank7 beats C&F Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, and business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and instalment loans. The Mortgage Banking segment offers ancillary mortgage loan origination services for loan settlement and residential appraisals. The Consumer Finance segment comprises of automobile financing through lending programs that are designed to serve customers in the non-prime market who have limited access to traditional automobile financing. The company was founded on March 8, 1994 and is headquartered in Toano, VA.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.