Analyzing Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) & ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hailiang Education Group and ATA Creativity Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and ATA Creativity Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hailiang Education Group $209.85 million 4.45 $52.73 million N/A N/A ATA Creativity Global $24.85 million 3.39 -$14.13 million N/A N/A

Hailiang Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Profitability

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hailiang Education Group N/A N/A N/A ATA Creativity Global -6.22% -4.89% -1.82%

Volatility & Risk

Hailiang Education Group has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Hailiang Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hailiang Education Group beats ATA Creativity Global on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group, Inc. engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. The company was founded by Kevin Xiaofeng Ma and Walter Lin Wang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

