Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Short Interest Up 94.1% in August

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, an increase of 94.1% from the July 29th total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

APEN opened at $8.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $242.83 million, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 243.14% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. Research analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Chas Mckhann sold 21,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $163,685.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

