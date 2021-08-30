Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Gap Up to $10.90

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $11.35. Ardagh Metal Packaging shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 5,658 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.