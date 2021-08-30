argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in argenx were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 458.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

ARGX stock opened at $336.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.17 and a beta of 0.91. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $212.66 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.56.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. The company had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.62.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.