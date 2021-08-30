Arizona State Retirement System Acquires Shares of 12,009 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $814,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $170.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.82. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $171.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research began coverage on Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Concentrix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

