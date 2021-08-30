Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Rollins by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 33,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 118,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Rollins by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 810,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,730,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROL opened at $38.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 0.54. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.62.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

