Arizona State Retirement System Sells 5,637 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $49,591,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $36,496,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $21,886,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,441,000 after purchasing an additional 839,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $13,568,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,947,765.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $820,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

