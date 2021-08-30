Arizona State Retirement System Sells 840 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,298,000 after purchasing an additional 114,878 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 40.7% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $3,277,102.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total transaction of $593,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,213 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,983. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $200.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.39. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.41 and a twelve month high of $206.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

