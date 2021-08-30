Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,053,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after buying an additional 129,788 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 21,291 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 125,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 33,382 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.62. The company had a trading volume of 820,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,798,958. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.17.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

