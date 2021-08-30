Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,660 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor comprises 3.7% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor were worth $13,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period.

Shares of VFQY stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $123.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,202 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.47.

