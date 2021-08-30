Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 3.3% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after buying an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,879,000 after purchasing an additional 191,078 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,026,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,532,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after purchasing an additional 983,352 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,747,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,827. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $66.46 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

