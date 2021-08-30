Arrow Financial Co. Announces — Dividend of $3.00 (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) announced a — dividend on Monday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Arrow Financial has increased its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Arrow Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arrow Financial to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

AROW stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.45. The company had a trading volume of 21,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,955. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.08. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 33.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

