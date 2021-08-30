Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wedbush currently has a $187.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.88.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $154.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.10. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 53.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,806,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $895,374,000 after purchasing an additional 394,113 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,429,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $845,789,000 after purchasing an additional 382,517 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,167,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,212,000 after purchasing an additional 158,483 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,015,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,195,000 after purchasing an additional 148,234 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,945,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

