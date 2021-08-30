Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Ashland Global has increased its dividend payment by 3.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ashland Global has a payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ashland Global to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $87.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $95.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashland Global stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Ashland Global worth $18,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASH shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

