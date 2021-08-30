Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Update

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the July 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:APNHY opened at $13.06 on Monday. Aspen Pharmacare has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Pharmacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Sterile Focused Brands, Anaesthetics Brands, and Thrombosis Brands. The company was founded by Michael Guy Attridge and Stephen Bradley Saad in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

