Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 1,480 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,091 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8,392.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,502 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,448,000 after purchasing an additional 177,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,826 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,338,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,347,000 after purchasing an additional 41,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,203.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $2,534,160.00. Insiders have sold a total of 62,350 shares of company stock worth $6,501,205 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $96.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.72. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.39 and a 12 month high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.20.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

