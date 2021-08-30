Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,085 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,101,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $954,773,000 after buying an additional 875,577 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,060,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 69.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,113,929 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $139,654,000 after purchasing an additional 454,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $22,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WYNN. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of WYNN opened at $101.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.42. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

