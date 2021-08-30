Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,694 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $71,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 101.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $205.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $99,252.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,996.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,647 shares of company stock worth $2,675,858 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

