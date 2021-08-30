Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,288,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDS opened at $376.58 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $379.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.85.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.44.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,590,964 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

