Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.42 Million Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 965.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.93.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $203.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.85. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $90.21 and a one year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

