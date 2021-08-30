Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,849,000 after acquiring an additional 471,756 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 340.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,077,000 after buying an additional 264,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,839,000 after acquiring an additional 257,459 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,005,000 after acquiring an additional 229,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 41.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,504,000 after acquiring an additional 216,081 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKG opened at $151.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

