Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives GBX 2,435 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,435 ($31.81).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 1,973.50 ($25.78) on Wednesday. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,100.72. The company has a market cap of £15.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.00.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

