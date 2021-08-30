Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Up 36.8% in August

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the July 29th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $27.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ASBFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Associated British Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

