Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Asure Software also reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $9.00 on Friday. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $172.52 million, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, Director William Carl Drew purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,894.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in Asure Software by 103.7% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,483,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 755,282 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 122.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 120,937 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 116,524 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the first quarter worth $879,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 9.1% during the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 105,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

