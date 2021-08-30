Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.67.

AY opened at $38.25 on Thursday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 115.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 21.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 45,162 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.5% in the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 242,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $5,766,000. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

