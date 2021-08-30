Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 164,100 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the July 29th total of 254,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

ATLC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.28. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,122. Atlanticus has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $931.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.74.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 125.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanticus will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanticus news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 9,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,546 shares in the company, valued at $17,421,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,292 shares of company stock worth $2,850,860 over the last three months. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atlanticus by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 707,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Atlanticus by 463.5% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 291,399 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Atlanticus by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlanticus by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atlanticus by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. 17.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATLC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

