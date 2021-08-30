ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $173.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will announce sales of $173.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.91 million to $176.60 million. ATN International reported sales of $111.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year sales of $608.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $605.25 million to $611.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $753.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ATN International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ATN International in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in ATN International by 31.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in ATN International by 91,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATNI opened at $45.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $719.75 million, a PE ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 0.24. ATN International has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $59.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is -188.89%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

