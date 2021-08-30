AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in AtriCure by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,603,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $38,468.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,226. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

ATRC stock opened at $74.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $85.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 1.07.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

