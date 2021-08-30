Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of AUKNY stock opened at $24.60 on Monday. Auckland International Airport has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96.

Auckland International Airport Company Profile

Auckland International Airport Ltd. engages in the provision of airport facilities and supporting infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautical, Retail and Property. The Aeronautical segment includes services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers and cargo and provides utility services that support the airport.

