Auswide Bank Ltd (ASX:ABA) Declares Final Dividend of $0.21

Auswide Bank Ltd (ASX:ABA) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Auswide Bank’s previous final dividend of $0.11.

In other Auswide Bank news, insider Martin Barrett bought 8,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.55 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of A$45,831.90 ($32,737.07).

About Auswide Bank

Auswide Bank Ltd provides various personal and business banking products and services in Australia. The company accepts personal and business accounts, and term deposits; and grants home loans, car and personal loans, business loans, and overdrafts. It also offers credit cards; self-managed superannuation fund accounts; and home, car, caravan and trailer, boat, travel, trade and services, and farm insurance products.

