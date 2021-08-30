Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on ATDRY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of ATDRY stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

