AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACQ shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

AutoCanada stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$48.27. 5,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,454. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$14.25 and a 52-week high of C$59.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 11.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

